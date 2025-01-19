62 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad, one arrested

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 18. The police seized 62 kg ganja worth Rs 15.5 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused.

The accused was identified as Raju Jat Raju, 35, an ice cream vendor and drug peddler from Maharashtra and a native of Madhya Pradesh. Raju was arrested from Nalgonda X road along with dry ganja by the commissioner’s task force south east zone in coordination with the Chaderghat police.

During interrogation, Raju confessed to peddling the drug for five years for a consumer identified as Purshottam, who belongs to Maharashtra. Raju purchased the ganja from a supplier identified as Subhash in Odisha.

The accused further said that on January 11 Purshottam had placed the order for the ganja and he was carrying the same to Maharashtra. Raju was apprehended while waiting for a taxi to go to Kachiguda railway station. The man was arrested under sections 20(b)(ii) (B) NDPS Act.

On Friday, the railway police arrested two women for smuggling ganja in a train at the Secunderabad railway station. The accused Ishrat Bano from Madhya Pradesh and Kanchan from Chhattisgarh were arrested and ganja worth Rs 4.4 lakh was seized from them.