62 quacks held in Assam since last year: Himanta

He asserted the state government's mission to crack down on quacks to ensure sanctity of the healthcare system and protect patients.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Himanta Biswa Sarma taking oath as Assam Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: More than 60 fake doctors or quacks have been arrested in Assam since last year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, June 26.

He asserted the state government’s mission to crack down on quacks to ensure sanctity of the healthcare system and protect patients.

“We’re committed to weed out all forms of evils from our society. After extensive crackdown on the drugs syndicate & child marriage offenders, we’re on a mission to crack down on quack doctors to ensure the sanctity of our healthcare system & protect patients,” Sarma said in a post on X.

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He said that in a crackdown on fake doctors, 62 such quacks have been arrested and 59 cases registered.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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