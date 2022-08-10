66 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in July: Report

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 10th August 2022 4:38 pm IST
Photo: Palestinian News Agency / Twitter

66 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in the month of July, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) said in its report.

The most dangerous violation saw Israeli soldiers opening fire at three journalists in the occupied West Bank and injuring them.

The PJS stated in a report that, 28 were prevented from covering events and were detention. 24 journalists were suffocated by tear gas and sound bombs, and three were beaten up.

MS Education Academy

Two Palestinian journalists have been detained by the occupation state and three have been banned from travelling. Another three have been attacked by illegal Israeli Jewish settlers.

The PJS further added that Israel targets journalists intentionally, despite them wearing vests and helmets which identify them as media personnel. This, it added, is Israel’s way of suppressing freedom of expression.

On Monday, August 1, the Arab human rights committee said that Israeli forces have detained seventeen Palestinian journalists and media workers in its prison.

Israel has detained about 4,650 Palestinians inside its prisons, according to human rights and official institutions dealing with prisoners’ affairs.

