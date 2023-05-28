682 passports processed on Saturday at 14 PSKs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ministry of External Affairs has decided to operate 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, on all Saturdays beginning May 20.

This comes as part of its attempts to reduce the long appointment availability cycle and will continue till further instructions.

On Wednesday, 700 appointments were filled of which 682 were processed on Saturday.

Weekend appointments will remain open until the availability cycle is reduced. The RPO Hyderabad invited people to make use of these special drives and schedule appointments on Saturdays as well.