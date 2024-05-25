6th phase: 6 hurt in clash outside polling booth in J-K’s Poonch

Published: 25th May 2024 6:26 pm IST
Poonch: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Mendhar in Poonch district, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mendhar/Jammu: Six persons including four women suffered minor injuries in a clash between supporters of two candidates outside a polling station in Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, May 25, officials said.

However, the voting at the polling station in the Shahpur sector continued without any disruption as police intervened and separated the clashing groups, they said.

An FIR was registered by police and further investigation is on, the officials said.

Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency where polling is underway in the sixth phase on Saturday.

“It is hereby clarified that a minor scuffle took place outside the polling station causing very minor injuries to a few persons.

“The altercation was stopped in time and an FIR has been lodged in the matter. Polling did not get interrupted at any time and went on smoothly,” the office of deputy commissioner, Poonch, said on X.

