LS polls: After Sambhal and Amethi, UP cops stop voters in Sultanpur

Yet another incident of police allegedly preventing people from casting vote in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Sultanpur. Some locals alleged that the local police did not let them cast their votes.

A video of the incident was posted by Samajwadi Party on their official X handle. The incident occurred at booth no. 79 in Kadipur of Sultanpur constituency in UP.

The video shows a confrontation between voters and armed police officers over the ‘denial of voting rights’.

One individual claimed that a BLO (Booth Level Officer) was asked to come outside the polling station by the police. He urged the Election Commission to address the situation.

“We are not allowed to vote here. They are asking the BLO to leave the polling booth,” the individual said.

This is not the first time that such incident took place in UP police.

On May 20, during the fifth phase of the General Elections, Muslims in Amethi were allegedly not allowed to vote by the police.

On May 7, in the fifth phase, there were reports of lathicharge by the police on voters from minority community, many of whom were not allowed to cast their vote.