7 Celebs who got biggest paychecks in Khatron Ke Khiladi history

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the popular Indian reality show, has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade with its high-octane stunts and thrilling challenges. Apart from the nail-biting action, the show is also known for its massive and lucrative salaries offered to its celebrity contestants. With each passing season, the show has witnessed an increase in the pay scale of its participants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been able to attract some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television, who are willing to take on the dangerous stunts for a hefty paycheck. In this write-up, let’s quickly take a look at some of the highest paid contestants in the history of KKK, from season 1 to the upcoming season 13.

Highest Paid Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestants

1. Jannat Zubair — KKK 12 (Rs 18L per episode)

2. Rahul Vaidya — KKK 11 (Rs 15L per episode)

3. Divyanka Tripathi — KKK 11 (Rs 10L per episode)

4. Shiv Thakare — KKK 13 (Rs 5-8L per episode)

5. Karan Patel — KKK 10 (Rs 5L per episode)

6. Nia Sharma — KKK 8 (Rs 5L per episode)

7. Zain Imam — KKK 9 (Rs 4-5L per episode)

