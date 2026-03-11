7 held for forging documents to cheat man of 400-sq-yard plot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested for allegedly forging property documents and cheating a man out of a plot in Ranga Reddy district, police said on Wednesday, March 11.

The three key accused – Vallala Prem Kumar of PSR Nagar, Meerpet; Kotla Nagendra Prasad of Raghavendra Nagar, Jillelaguda, Balapur; and Yelmati Sukumar Reddy of Prashanthi Hills, Meerpet – forged a death certificate, family certificate and legal heir certificate by impersonating women, luring them with money. They also prepared a fake sale deed at the Sub-Registrar’s Office, Hayathnagar.

Using these documents, the trio cheated the complainant, Garimella Kameshwar Rao, of his 400-square-yard plot at Munuganoor village, Abdullapurmet mandal, Ranga Reddy district. Four others assisted them – Indurthi Krishna Reddy of Green Park Colony, Karmanghat, a native of Thimmapuram village, Jajireddygudem mandal, Suryapet district; Muppalla Sujatha of Kethanakonda, Krishna district; Nalavalli Balamani of Muthangi, Patanchervu, Medak; and Talari Sulochana of Ramachandrapuram, Bandlaguda, Patanchervu, Medak. An eighth accused, Surya, remains absconding.

The accused were charged under sections 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3) (forgery committed specifically for the purpose of cheating), 340(2) (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record as genuine), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) read with 61(2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Vanasthalipuram Police.

Prem Kumar had previously been involved in 10 similar cases, Nagendra Prasad in eight and Sukumar Reddy in three.

Five mobile phones, a laptop and the forged sale deed were seized from the primary accused.