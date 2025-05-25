7 injured after light stand falls during Waqf Act protest in Sangareddy

Following the incident, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The destruction post the fall of the lighting stand
A lighting stand falls on people attending a protest meeting in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Seven persons were injured in Sangareddy district on Saturday, May 24, after a light stand fell during a Waqf Amendment Act protest meet.

The demonstration was underway at the Eidgah ground in Zaheerabad town. A video surfaced showing the light stand fall on the protestors due to strong winds and heavy rains.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The meeting was attended by the advisor to Telangana government on minority affairs, Shabbir Ali, MP Suresh Shetkar and AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin. They visited the hospital to check on the injured people.

After the rain subsided, the protest meeting resumed and concluded peacefully.

