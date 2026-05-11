7 interstate drug peddlers held near ORR while transporting 400 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Seven interstate drug peddlers were arrested near Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Monday, May 11. Around 400 kg of ganja and other items worth Rs 2 crore were seized.

Police said that one Manisha Padwal from Maharashtra’s Solapur contacted her supplier, Pratap Haridas Pawar, and ordered 400 kg of dry ganja from Odisha.

Haridas finalised the deal with the help of another drug supplier named Tribune, who arranged the transportation of drugs with the help of Anand Mayappa Howal, who owns a truck.

On May 8, Howal and Haridas, along with Balaji Ganesh Honmani, Rohith Howal, Chandanshipve Audumbar, Ranjeet Rajender Gadage alias Govind and a 17-year-old minor, travelled to Odisha, loaded the dry ganga and started for Maharashtra.

The consignment was covered with empty vegetable plastic trays to avoid any suspicion. However, upon passing the ORR, they were intercepted by the police and finally apprehended.

The police seized the transport vehicle, the escort vehicle, six mobile phones, and the dry ganja, worth Rs 2 crore.

Both Manisha and Tribune are absconding.