7 killed as wall collapses in Haryana’s Gurugram

The incident occurred on Monday, March 9, evening at the Signature Global Society in Gurugram's Sidhrawali area, they added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th March 2026 8:04 am IST
Wall collapse site in Gurugram
Signature Global Society

Gurugram: As many as seven workers were killed after an under-construction wall collapsed in this Haryana district, officials said on Tuesday, March 10.

Around 12 to 15 labourers got trapped under the rubble after the wall collapsed at around 8 pm on Monday. They were taken to a hospital at Bhiwadi where seven of them were declared dead, the officials said.

Six of the seven victims have been identified as Satish, Bhagirath, Milan, Shiv Shankar, Mangal and Parmeshwar, they said, adding that the condition of four, Chotelal, Deendayal, Shivkant and Indrajeet is critical.

