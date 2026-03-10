7 killed as wall collapses in Haryana’s Gurugram

Gurugram: As many as seven workers were killed after an under-construction wall collapsed in this Haryana district, officials said on Tuesday, March 10.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 9, evening at the Signature Global Society in Gurugram’s Sidhrawali area, they added.

Gurugram, Haryana: In Sidhrawali area, more than a dozen workers were trapped after soil collapsed at an under-construction building. Five workers have died, and over 10 are feared trapped. Teams from SDRF, police, and Civil Defence are at the site, and rescue operations are… pic.twitter.com/3X8TUJ2Bp1 — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2026

Around 12 to 15 labourers got trapped under the rubble after the wall collapsed at around 8 pm on Monday. They were taken to a hospital at Bhiwadi where seven of them were declared dead, the officials said.

Six of the seven victims have been identified as Satish, Bhagirath, Milan, Shiv Shankar, Mangal and Parmeshwar, they said, adding that the condition of four, Chotelal, Deendayal, Shivkant and Indrajeet is critical.