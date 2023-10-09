7 killed in truck-cruiser collision in Karnataka

Vijayanagar: At least seven persons were killed and three others critically injured following the collision of a truck and a passenger vehicle in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the limits of Mariyammanahalli police station on the outskirts of Hospet town.

Also Read Congress MLA takes part in Big Boss reality show in Karnataka

According to police, the accident took place as the axle of the lorry was broken.

The deceased are from Hospet and they had gone to visit Goni Basaveshwara temple in Koolahalli near Harapanahalli town. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The injured are shifted to the government hospital in Hospet.

Sources said that the death toll is likely to go up. More details are yet to emerge in the incident.