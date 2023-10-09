Congress MLA takes part in Big Boss reality show in Karnataka

Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar
Bengaluru: A complaint had been submitted to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T Khader against Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar becoming a contestant in the Kannada version of the Big Boss reality show.

The complaint was submitted by the Vande Mataram Social Service Organisation to the Speaker which urged that MLA Pradeep Eshwar should be sacked.

The entry of Congress MLA Pradeep to a television reality show has triggered debate as the state is reeling under severe drought.

“Pradeep Eshwar is a legislator from Chikkaballapur constituency. He is getting a salary from the state government and he needs to respond to the grievances of the people of his constituency at any given point. Without realising his responsibility, he has gone to participate in an entertainment reality programme,” the complaint alleged.

It said that he should be sacked from his position and that also his salary and allowances should be withheld. He should be sacked with immediate effect.

Pradeep Eshwar, a motivational speaker who also runs a training academy, emerged as the dark horse from the Congress party and defeated former minister K. Sudhakar from the BJP.

