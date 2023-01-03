7 most anticipated Hollywood flicks set to release in 2023

Although the effects of the COVID pandemic are still felt in the film industry, 2022 has shown that people’s desire to watch movies in theatres and stream them online has not diminished.While there’s no telling which films will actually deliver, this new year will be another massive year for Hollywood, and these are our most anticipated movies of 2023.

Source: Instagram

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (February 17, 2023)

Audiences last saw Ant-Man when he emerged in 2023 after being trapped in the Quantum Realm. Peyton Reed will be back in the director’s chair with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the leads. From the inclusion of chaos theory to the unexplored Quantum Realm, fans have been anticipating several theories as to what this project might look like.

Source: YouTube

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ (March 24, 2023)

In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Source: Instagram

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (May 5, 2023)

After a tumultuous period, which saw James Gunn fired and then rehired as the ‘Vol. 3’ director, he will finally return to complete his spacefaring trilogy for the studio. Gunn has always said that the next sequel will bring an end to the story of this current version of the Guardians team. So, it will be exciting to see what the future of the Guardians will be like.

Source: Instagram

‘Fast X’ (May 19, 2023)

The tenth film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ series, ‘Fast X’, directed by Louis Leterrier, again brings back the Vin Diesel-led family. The huge ensemble cast includes Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Cardi B and Charlize Theron, among others.

Source: Instagram

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (June 2, 2023)

The sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning superhero film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ continues the story of the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man as he gets catapulted across the Multiverse and has to deal with conflicts with the other Spider-People so as to save the people dearest to him.

Source: Instagram

‘The Flash’ (June 16, 2023)

Despite the various controversies surrounding The Flash and its lead star Ezra Miller, the movie is one of the most talked-about films of 2023. Since the film is all about the multiverse, there can be multiple versions of the same character. Ben Affleck will also be seen as the Caped Crusader and Sasha Calle will also debut in DCEU as Supergirl, among other cameos.

Source: Instagram

‘Oppenheimer’ (July 21, 2023)

The movie chronicles the life and dubious achievements of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with developing the atomic bomb. As the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were actually put together, Oppenheimer was one of the main contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research initiative focusing on the development of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942 to 1946.