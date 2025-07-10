Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is around the corner and the excitement is at an all-time high. As per the latest buzz, the much-awaited season is expected to hit the screens in the last week of August 2025. The show is likely to run for five months, promising non-stop entertainment and drama.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants 2025

While speculations about the celebrity lineup are already flooding social media, six new names have now surfaced, adding to the curiosity around the final list. Among those who are reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19 are:

1. Reem Shaikh

2. Dhanashree Verma

3. Param Singh

4. Bhavika Sharma

5. Hunar Hali

6. Ashish Vidyarthi

7. Actress Lata Saberwal

What’s more interesting is that this season might come with a twist in the hosting format. For the first time ever, the makers are planning to bring in multiple hosts including Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to add a unique flair to the show.

As the countdown begins, let’s wait for the final confirmed list of contestants, expected to come in August.

Which celebrity are you excited to see in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below!