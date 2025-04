7 trains cancelled, 3 partially cancelled due to maintenance work

Hyderabad: Seven trains have been cancelled, and three partially cancelled due to maintenance works, said a release from the South Central Railway on Saturday, April 5.

Trains cancelled

Train no. 77601, between Kacheguda and Nizamabad has been cancelled from April 6 to April 30.

Train no. 77602 between Nizamabad and HS Nanded has been cancelled on April 14,15, 17, 28, 21, 22 and 24.

Train no. 77646 between HS Nanded and Nizamabad has been cancelled on April 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28 and 29.

Train no. 16112 between Puducherry and Tirupati has been cancelled on April 5. Likewise, the train from Tirupati to Puducherry has been cancelled on April 6.

Train no. 16577 between Yesvantpur and Bidar has been cancelled on April 5.

Trains partially cancelled

Train no. 77603, running from Kacheguda to Medak, has been partially cancelled between Kacheguda and Malkajiri from April 6 to April 30.

Train no. 11409, running from Daund to Nizamabad has been partially cancelled between Mudhed and Nizamabad on April 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27 and 28.

Train no 11413, running from Nizamabad to Pandharpur, has been partially cancelled between Nizamabad and Mudkhed on April 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, and 29.