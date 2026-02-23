70 Delhi ‘defence’ liquor bottles seized at Kacheguda station, one held

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force (STF) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 70 bottles of Delhi “defence” liquor worth Rs 1.4 lakh from a passenger arriving by train at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad and arrested a man in connection with the case, officials said on Monday, February 23.

“Defence” liquor refers to alcohol that is meant exclusively for sale to armed forces personnel through military canteens, often at subsidised rates.

Acting on specific information that liquor bottles were being transported on the AP Sampark Kranti Express, the STF team, along with personnel of the railway police and Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted checks on the train.

During the inspection, the team intercepted a passenger identified as Shiva, a native of Andhra Pradesh who is employed in the private sector in Delhi. He was allegedly bringing the liquor bottles to Hyderabad.

Officials said 70 bottles of Delhi defence liquor were recovered from his possession. The consignment included brands such as Bender’s Pride (23 bottles), Signature (11) and Royal Challenge (12) whisky and Old Monk rum (24), the police said. The accused and the seized liquor were handed over to the Kacheguda Excise Station for action, Circle Inspector Biksha Reddy said.