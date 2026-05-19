70 Hafiz-e-Quran students of MS honored for SSC 2026 success

Hyderabad: A grand felicitation ceremony was organized at MS Education Academy in honor of the Hafiz-e-Quran students who successfully passed the SSC examination. A large number of successful students, parents, and teachers attended the event. During the ceremony, the successful Hafiz-e-Quran were encouraged and congratulated on their academic and religious achievements.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Lateef Khan, stated that among the students who passed the SSC examination this year, 77 were Huffaz-e-Quran, which is an extraordinary and proud achievement.

Speaking to the students, he said, “You are not ordinary, but extraordinary,” and emphasized that a life connected with the Quran is the true path to peace and success. Stressing the importance of adopting a “Quran-centered life,” he said that instead of being attracted by material glamour, a life associated with the Quran leads to success in both this world and the hereafter.

Hafiz-e-Quran students of MS

Mohammed Lateef Khan advised the youth to avoid the “herd mentality” and said that students should not limit themselves to thinking only about becoming doctors or engineers. Instead, they should understand their abilities, interests, and aptitudes, and also consider prestigious and promising fields such as Law, Judiciary, and Chartered Accountancy.

He also introduced the CLAT Program offered along with the Premium Intermediate CEC course at MS Junior College and announced that special concessions are being provided for Hafiz-e-Quran students so they can turn their dream of gaining admission into top institutions like National Law Universities into reality.

On this occasion, MS Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Muazzam Hussain also addressed the successful Hafiz-e-Quran students, congratulated them, encouraged them, and expressed their best wishes for their bright future. MS Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan and faculty members were also present at the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the event, the successful Hafiz-e-Quran students were honored with floral felicitations, and prayers were offered for their bright future.