70-year-old Dalit man attacked in UP temple, case registered

A 70-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for sitting inside a temple.

The victim, Nanhuku Jatav, a resident of Madnapur village, was sitting in the temple when he was approached by a person from the same village who asked him to vacate his place.

When Jatav refused, the accused reportedly attacked him, slapping him, striking him with shoes, and hurling casteist abuses. Jatav further alleged that the attacker brandished a pistol, threatened to shoot him, a report by The Observer Post stated.

Complaint filed

Following the assault, Jatav and his wife approached the Madnapur police station to lodge a complaint. In his statement, he expressed fear for his safety and sought police protection from the accused.

Residents of the area have alleged that the number of casteist atrocities is growing in Madnapur, claiming that police have failed to act despite multiple complaints in the past.

The police have registered a case and are further investigating.