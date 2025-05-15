70-yr-old BJP leader caught in obscene act with dancer, video goes viral

"This is a deliberate conspiracy to malign my image. The video is fabricated," the BJP leader has alleged

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 15th May 2025 6:06 pm IST
The image shows two pictures where a woman in yellow blouse and black skirt is seen sitting on the lap of an old man who is a BJP leader from UP
BJP leader Babban Singh engages in obscene activity with a dancer at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia: A purported video showing a 70-year-old BJP leader, Babban Singh Raghuvanshi, engaging in obscene acts with a dancer has gone viral and is trending rapidly on social media.

The video, apparently from a wedding event, shows the dancer sitting on the BJP leader’s lap while he touches her inappropriately and kisses her.

Video is fake, claims BJP leader

Raghuvanshi, a deputy chairman of the Kisan Cooperative Mill in Rasra, has dismissed the video as fake and accused some party members of conspiring to defame him.

“I have been in politics for years. I am 70 years old. I admit I went to attend this wedding, which was conducted 20 days ago. I also gave money to the dancer. But I did not engage in any obscene activity,” the BJP leader told reporters.

“This is a deliberate conspiracy to malign my image. The video is fabricated. Members of MLA Ketakee Singh’s family are behind this,” he alleged.

Ketakee Singh is the BJP MLA from Bansdih assembly constituency.

Raghuvanshi claimed the incident took place during a wedding procession of the village head of Durgipur in Bihar, which was also attended by Ketakee Singh’s family. “They secretly filmed this to defame me. I have never done such things. I’m an old man now,” he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP district president reiterated that the party is treating the issue with seriousness. He said senior party leaders have been informed of the matter and that action will be taken against Raghuvanshi after due consideration.

(With PTI inputs)

