Not many travellers from Hyderabad know that a small island off the Karnataka coast hides one of India’s most spectacular underwater worlds. Surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Sea, Netrani Island is a heart-shaped patch of land famous for its rich marine life and world-class scuba diving.

The island is also known as Pigeon Island, thanks to the thousands of wild pigeons that nest among its dense greenery. Located near Murudeshwar, it offers a rare blend of adventure and natural beauty.

How to Reach Netrani Island

Distance from Hyderabad: Around 700 km

By Flight: Hyderabad to Hubballi (1.5 hours; Rs. 3,500-8,000), followed by a 4-hour road journey to Murudeshwar.

By Train: Hyderabad to Murudeshwar (14-16 hours; Rs. 500-2,500)

By Road: Around 12-13 hours from Hyderabad.

Boat Ride: Murudeshwar to Netrani Island takes 45-60 minutes. Round-trip fare: Rs. 1,200-1,500

Nature’s Blue Canvas

As the island comes into view, it appears like a green emerald floating in the vast Arabian Sea. Steep rocky cliffs rise from turquoise waters, while the endless blue horizon creates a picture-perfect backdrop. The sea changes shades with the sunlight, ranging from brilliant aqua to deep sapphire, making the journey as memorable as the destination itself.

Diving into an Underwater World

Scuba diving is the biggest draw at Netrani Island. Even beginners can experience the underwater world through guided discovery dives with certified instructors. Beneath the surface lies a vibrant ecosystem that supports more than 89 varieties of coral fish.

Divers may encounter colourful angelfish, butterflyfish, parrotfish, barracudas and moray eels. Tiny, brightly coloured nudibranchs delight underwater photographers, while majestic whale sharks and manta rays occasionally make an appearance.

The island’s clear waters often provide excellent visibility, allowing visitors to fully appreciate the beauty of the reefs and marine life. Scuba diving packages generally range from Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 6,999 depending on the experience chosen. Different packages also are offered there.

More Activities to Enjoy

For those who prefer to stay closer to the surface, snorkelling offers an equally fascinating glimpse into the marine world and typically costs between Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 2,000. Visitors can also enjoy boat rides, swimming and underwater photography. The boat journey itself is an experience, with panoramic sea views and occasional dolphin sightings adding to the adventure.

Stay and Food

There are no hotels or resorts on Netrani Island, and overnight stays are not permitted. Most visitors stay in Murudeshwar, where accommodation ranges from budget lodges to comfortable beachside resorts. The coastal town is also known for its fresh seafood, including fish, prawns and squid, while vegetarian travellers can enjoy local favourites such as neer dosa and coconut-based curries.

Untouched by commercial development, Netrani remains a hidden gem where nature takes centre stage. For Hyderabad travellers seeking crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life and a truly unforgettable adventure, this tiny island promises a world waiting to be discovered beneath the waves.