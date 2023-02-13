709 minority schools, colleges established under TS: Sabita Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: As many as 709 residential schools and colleges have been set up after the formation of Telangana state, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has said.

Replying to a question by G Kishore Kumar and other members during question hour in the Assembly, the Education Minister said the government was spending Rs 9,480.30 crore annually on residential schools and colleges. She said that in united Andhra Pradesh, there were 134 social welfare schools, 61 tribal welfare, 12 minority welfare and 19 BC welfare schools. After the formation of the new state, 133 residential schools were established under BC Welfare, while 104 residential schools of SC Welfare, 70 of Tribal Welfare, 192 of Minority Welfare and 142 of BC Welfare were converted into Junior Colleges.

According to the Education Minister, there were 4,045 teaching and 2,034 non-teaching staff in united Andhra Pradesh, while after the formation of Telangana, the number of teaching staff has increased to 25,809 and non-teaching staff to 8,092.

Giving details of admissions in schools and colleges, the Education Minister said 127214 students had secured admissions in united Andhra Pradesh, while 5,19,800 students got admission in Telangana, taking the total number of admissions to 392586.

The government is spending Rs 2616.64 crore annually on social welfare institutions, Rs 1954.24 crore on tribal welfare, Rs 2638.20 crore on minority welfare and Rs 2271.22 crore on BC welfare schools, she added.