Hyderabadi woman reclaims ability to laugh without ‘fear’ after 2 decades

Hyderabad: A woman in her seventies has reclaimed her ability to laugh without worry after two decades, thanks to surgery by doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad. The 72-year-old woman from Secunderabad, whose laughter, for two decades, was prevented by an ailment known as Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), a condition where laughing, coughing, sneezing, or lifting weights caused urine leakage, making her life quite challenging.

Dr Sarika Pandya, the head of the Female Urology department at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), performed a corrective surgical procedure, making all the difference.

For 20 long years, this woman had to stifle her laughter and relied on diapers to manage her condition. She believed it was an age-related issue until she met Dr Pandya, and the diagnosis revealed SUI.

Dr Pandya diagnosed her with SUI, and the prescription for symptom alleviation was a surgical intervention known as the Transobturator Tape (TOT) Procedure. This minimally invasive procedure involved inserting a synthetic mesh tape through minor incisions to the urethra.

The tape guards against involuntary urine leakage, especially during actions that exert pressure on the abdominal region, particularly during activities like coughing, sneezing, or lifting.

According to doctors, TOT is favoured for its effectiveness, reduced surgical risks, and quicker recovery than traditional approaches. It significantly improves the quality of life for countless women dealing with SUI.

The surgery was a success, liberating her from needing diapers, and she can now laugh freely and socialize without embarrassment. Her daughter, who shared the same condition, also sought treatment after seeing her mother’s transformation.

Dr Pandya highlighted the significance of early intervention for urinary leakage issues, a common concern among women, often arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or muscle weakness. Seeking help in the early stages can lead to non-surgical solutions, such as Kegel exercises and medication, averting prolonged suffering.

Dr Pandya emphasized that 20-30 percent of women worldwide, and even some men, experience urinary leakage, making awareness and early consultation crucial for enhancing their quality of life.

(With inputs from IANS)