76 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 4th June 2022 10:09 pm IST
Telangana logs 4,416 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported
Representative Image (Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,93,544.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 55.

A health department bulletin said 49 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,886.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana logs 49 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate was 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,107 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 547, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button