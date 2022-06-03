Telangana logs 49 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 3rd June 2022 10:00 pm IST
US: Over 110k child Covid-19 cases reported in past week
Representative Image

Hyderabad: As many as 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Friday taking that state’s total to 7,93,468.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 25, a health department bulletin said.

The state had reported 67 cases on Thursday.

MS Education Academy

As many as 50 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,837.

Also Read
Telangana reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,940 samples were tested on the day. The number of active cases was 520, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button