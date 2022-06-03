Telangana logs 49 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: As many as 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Friday taking that state’s total to 7,93,468.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 25, a health department bulletin said.

The state had reported 67 cases on Thursday.

As many as 50 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,837.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,940 samples were tested on the day. The number of active cases was 520, it said.