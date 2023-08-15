77th Independence Day celebrations

Lakshadweep: Indian Navy personnel perform underwater Tiranga Demo on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Port Blair: Navy personnel celebrate the 77th Independence Day at Andaman & Nicobar Command, in Port Blair, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: People release a sky lamp to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) Attari: Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers personnel during the beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, at the Attari-Wagah border, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Attari: Artists perform during the beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, at the Attari-Wagah border, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: A security personnel keeps vigil from a flyover during the high alert near the Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of the 77th Independence Day function, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)