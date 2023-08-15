77th Independence Day celebrations

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th August 2023 12:11 am IST
77th Independence Day celebrations
Lakshadweep: Indian Navy personnel perform underwater Tiranga Demo on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

