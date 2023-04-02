8.6cr! THIS actor owns most expensive watch in Tollywood

Hyderabad: South Superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, aka Junior NTR, knows how to make a statement when it comes to style and luxury. Pictures of the actor wearing a watch that would make your bank account weep have been making the rounds on the internet recently, and for good reason.

The watch in question is the Richard Mille luxury watch, and it’s not just any ordinary timepiece. With a sleek black band and a square dial that is sure to turn heads, this watch exudes sophistication and refinement. But what really distinguishes this watch is its price, which is more than most people earn in a lifetime. Can you guess how much it costs? Well, it is reportedly worth Rs 8.6cr.

With that kind of money, you could buy a small island or even a private jet.

This watch, however, is just another addition to Jr NTR’s already lavish lifestyle.n

Whether you’re a Jr NTR fan or simply appreciate the finer things in life, this watch will catch your eye. Its stunning design and stellar price tag elevate it to the status of a true statement piece, exuding luxury and exclusivity like no other. And it appears that this watch is just another symbol of Jr NTR’s status as a true superstar for him.