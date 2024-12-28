8 Bigg Boss contestants who misbehaved, fought with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has been making headlines for its high voltage drama inside the house. The show, known for some intense confrontations, has often seen contestants clashing with the show’s iconic host, Salman Khan. Over the years, several contestants have crossed lines, leading to heated exchanges with Salman, whose no-nonsense approach has left a lasting impact on both the contestants and the audience.

In the latest season, Bigg Boss 18, Kashish Kapoor joined the list of contestants who dared to argue with Salman. During the recent episode, Kashish had a heated exchange with the host after he confronted her for allegedly framing fellow contestant Avinash Mishra. The promo of the confrontation has taken the internet by storm.

This isn’t the first time a contestant has locked horns with Salman. Let’s take a look at some of the most controversial moments when contestants crossed the line.

1. Priyanka Jagga (Bigg Boss 10)

Priyanka’s behavior during Bigg Boss 10 remains one of the most talked-about controversies. Her disrespectful attitude led Salman to demand her immediate eviction. He even warned the channel against inviting her back, threatening to quit if they did.

2. Swami Om (Bigg Boss 10)

Another Bigg Boss 10 contestant, Swami Om, was expelled after throwing urine on fellow housemates. Salman lashed out at him before his eviction, making it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated.

3. Rimi Sen (Bigg Boss 9)

Despite being one of the highest-paid contestants of the season, Rimi’s lack of participation and excuses irritated Salman. Frustrated by her attitude, he requested Bigg Boss to evict her, citing her disinterest in the show.

4. Kushal Tandon (Bigg Boss 7)

Kushal’s altercation with Salman during Bigg Boss 7 remains infamous. The actor’s aggressive behavior towards fellow contestant Tanisha Mukerji led to Salman confronting him. Kushal later claimed that Salman apologized to him.

5. Sapna Bhavnani (Bigg Boss 6)

Celebrity stylist Sapna Bhavnani was one of the fiercest contestants in Bigg Boss 6. She openly challenged Salman, stating she wasn’t afraid of him and would play the game on her terms. Her confrontational attitude led to several heated moments with the host.

6. Shakti Kapoor (Bigg Boss 5)

Shakti Kapoor’s fallout with Salman during Bigg Boss 5 was a significant controversy. Although much of the spat was edited out, Shakti later demanded an apology from Salman for his remarks, which he claimed were unwarranted and disrespectful.

7. Akashdeep Saigal (Bigg Boss 5)

During the fifth season, Akashdeep Saigal, known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, left Salman Khan visibly upset when he walked away while the host was addressing him. The move was seen as disrespectful and sparked widespread criticism. After his eviction, Akashdeep accused Salman of sabotaging his career as revenge for their on-show altercation, a claim that stirred controversy in the entertainment world.

8. Imam Siddique (Bigg Boss 6)

The sixth season saw fashion consultant Imam Siddique clashing with Salman in a memorable showdown. In a bold move, Imam interrupted Salman by saying, “Time-out,” while the host was scolding him. Salman, known for his no-nonsense approach, immediately rebuked Imam, warning him to stay within his limits. Imam’s eccentric antics not only rattled the housemates but also led to one of the most talked-about moments in Bigg Boss history.

Bigg Boss 18 continues to entertain audiences with its unpredictable drama. The grand finale is set to take place on January 19.