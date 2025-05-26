8 Blockbusters rejected by Deepika Padukone before 2025

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone is one of India’s most famous actresses. From Pathaan and Padmaavat to Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she has given many hit films. Her talent and hard work have made her one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood.

Why She Said No to Spirit

Recently, Deepika made news for walking out of Spirit, a big film with Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. People started calling her unprofessional. Why? Because she had some conditions:

She asked for an 8-hour workday

She wanted Rs. 20 crore and a share in the profits

She requested to dub her lines instead of speaking Telugu

These don’t seem unfair for someone with 20 years of experience. Many male stars ask for more, and no one complains.

This isn’t the first time Deepika spoke up. Years ago, she said no to a film because the male lead got more money even though her films were doing better. She once said, “I know my worth. I won’t work if I feel I’m not paid fairly.” This shows she respects herself and her work.

Big Films She Turned Down

Here are some popular movies Deepika refused:

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Didn’t want to share screen with Alia Bhatt

– Didn’t want to share screen with Alia Bhatt Rockstar – She loved the film later and wished she did it

– She loved the film later and wished she did it Jab Tak Hai Jaan – Katrina’s role was first offered to Deepika

– Katrina’s role was first offered to Deepika Fast & Furious 7 – Said no due to Ram Leela shooting

– Said no due to Ram Leela shooting Dhoom 3 – Couldn’t manage the dates

– Couldn’t manage the dates Roy – Said no, and Jacqueline got the role

– Said no, and Jacqueline got the role Sultan – Couldn’t do it due to other projects

– Couldn’t do it due to other projects Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Sonam played the role instead

Deepika Padukone is not just a star; she’s a strong woman who knows what she deserves. Saying no doesn’t make her difficult — it makes her bold and fair.