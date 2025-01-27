8 Highest-grossing re-releases of India: YJHD to Laila Majnu

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 27th January 2025 3:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: In recent years, re-releasing old films has become a major trend in India. People are flocking to theaters to relive their favorite cinematic moments on the big screen. Some of these re-released films have gone on to break records, proving the timeless appeal of great storytelling.  

Top 8 Re-Release Box Office Hits  

Here’s the complete list of movies that topped the charts during their re-releases:  

1. Tumbbad – 38 Crore  

Known for its gripping story and stunning visuals, Tumbbad leads the re-release pack, grossing Rs. 38 crore.  

2. Ghilli – 26.5 Crore  

This action-packed film starring Thalapathy Vijay brought fans back to theaters, earning Rs. 26.5 crore in its 2023 re-release.  

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 25 Crore  

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster from 2013 returned in January 2025, raking in Rs. 25 crore and showing the lasting appeal of love and friendship.  

4. Titanic – 18 Crore  

James Cameron’s epic romance continues to pull at heartstrings, grossing Rs. 18 crore during its re-release.  

5. Sholay 3D – 13 Crore  

The 3D version of the legendary tale of Jai and Veeru earned Rs.13 crore, bringing the magic of Sholay to a new generation.  

6. Laila Majnu – 11.5 Crore  

This timeless romance proved its emotional depth by grossing Rs. 11.5 crore in its second run.  

7. Rockstar – 11.5 Crore  

Ranbir Kapoor’s emotional and musical hit earned Rs. 11.5 crore, drawing fans back for its soulful songs and gripping narrative.  

8. Avatar – 10 Crore  

James Cameron’s sci-fi masterpiece grossed Rs. 10 crore, paving the way for excitement around its sequels.  

These movies highlight the power of nostalgia. Fans love reliving their favorite stories on the big screen, and re-releases also let a new audience experience classic films for the first time.

