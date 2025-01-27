8 Highest-grossing re-releases of India: YJHD to Laila Majnu

Hyderabad: In recent years, re-releasing old films has become a major trend in India. People are flocking to theaters to relive their favorite cinematic moments on the big screen. Some of these re-released films have gone on to break records, proving the timeless appeal of great storytelling.

Top 8 Re-Release Box Office Hits

Here’s the complete list of movies that topped the charts during their re-releases:

1. Tumbbad – 38 Crore

Known for its gripping story and stunning visuals, Tumbbad leads the re-release pack, grossing Rs. 38 crore.

2. Ghilli – 26.5 Crore

This action-packed film starring Thalapathy Vijay brought fans back to theaters, earning Rs. 26.5 crore in its 2023 re-release.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 25 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster from 2013 returned in January 2025, raking in Rs. 25 crore and showing the lasting appeal of love and friendship.

4. Titanic – 18 Crore

James Cameron’s epic romance continues to pull at heartstrings, grossing Rs. 18 crore during its re-release.

5. Sholay 3D – 13 Crore

The 3D version of the legendary tale of Jai and Veeru earned Rs.13 crore, bringing the magic of Sholay to a new generation.

6. Laila Majnu – 11.5 Crore

This timeless romance proved its emotional depth by grossing Rs. 11.5 crore in its second run.

7. Rockstar – 11.5 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s emotional and musical hit earned Rs. 11.5 crore, drawing fans back for its soulful songs and gripping narrative.

8. Avatar – 10 Crore

James Cameron’s sci-fi masterpiece grossed Rs. 10 crore, paving the way for excitement around its sequels.

Why Re-Releases Are Popular

These movies highlight the power of nostalgia. Fans love reliving their favorite stories on the big screen, and re-releases also let a new audience experience classic films for the first time.