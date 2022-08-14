8 Israelis injured in bus shooting in Jerusalem, suspect arrested

In the early hours of Sunday, the occupied city of Jerusalem witnessed a commando shooting that wounded at least eight Israeli settlers, two of whom are in serious condition.

The Israeli police have arrested a suspect, according to reports in Israeli media.

The attack targeted an Israeli bus carrying settlers near the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli ambulance reported that eight wounded people were transported from three different locations close to the Mughrabi Gate area in Jerusalem.

In turn, the Israeli occupation police indicated that among the injured were four American tourists.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation stated that the shooting attack in Jerusalem lasted between 10 and 15 seconds, and was carried out by one person, who fired 10 bullets at a bus and two vehicles and fled.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the shooter in the Old City of Jerusalem targeted a bus, a car and pedestrians.

After the attack, the occupation forces began carrying out a campaign of arrests in the Silwan neighborhood after storming it in search of the perpetrator of the Jerusalem operation.

A statement by the occupation police stated that the perpetrator of the shooting attack was arrested after surrendering himself to the police and his weapons were confiscated, according to the statement.

“After a chase that lasted more than six hours, the perpetrator of the shooting attack was arrested,” the Israel Broadcasting Corporation said.

This shooting attack comes ten days after Israel launched an aggression on the Gaza Strip that left dozens of Palestinians dead and wounded, as well as the assassination of resistance fighters and the arrest of leaders and activists in the occupied West Bank.

At least 49 Palestinians, including Islamic Jihad fighters, children and women, were martyred as a result of this escalation, which continued until a ceasefire came into effect.

A ceasefire was reached on Sunday evening, allowing Monday to reopen the crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, August 9, three Palestinians, including the leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, were martyred in a storming carried out by the occupation forces into the old city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.