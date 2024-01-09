8 member team to accompany Telangana CM to WEF summit

During the four days of discussions, the Telangana team will speak with representatives of international businesses about bringing investments to Telangana.

Updated: 9th January 2024 9:55 pm IST
Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: An eight-member team comprising top bureaucrats of the Telangana government will accompany chief minister A Revanth Reddy on his to Davos, Switzerland to attend the WEF Annual meeting from January 15 to January 18.

Name of the Officer
V Seshadri, IASprincipal secretary to chief minister
Jayesh Ranjan, IASprincipal secretary to the government,
I&C department
B Ajith Reddy, IDESspl secretary to chief minister
E Vishnu Vardhan Reddyspl secretary, investment promotion & external engagements
Karri SriramMedia relations
Tafseer Iqubalchief security officer, CMO
R S Udaya Simhasupport staff to the chief minister
Gummi Chakravarthysecurity officer to the chief minister

During the four days of discussions, they will speak with representatives of international businesses about bringing investments to Telangana.

The last WEF tour took place in the third week of January of last year, and a group headed by then IT minister KT Rama Rao was there. At the time, KTR had reportedly secured investments roughly worth Rs 21000 crores.

A team led by Revanth Reddy will hold discussions to enable foreign companies to set up industrial units in Telangana. The team will explain to the representatives of the various companies the concessions and facilities to be provided by the state government to encourage foreign industries.

By outlining the policies adopted in the IT, pharma, bio, aerospace, manufacturing, and service sectors, the priority given to foreign investments, etc., and boosting the state’s economy, the Congress government will seek to create job possibilities for the unemployed.

Accompanying the chief minister, Revanth Reddy will be D Sridhar Babu, the minister of industries. In addition to the federal government, chief ministers, ministers, and officials from other states also attend the summit.

