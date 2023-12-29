Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to attend WEF summit in Davos

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy announced his visit to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, between January 14 and 19, which will be his first foreign trip after becoming the chief minister of Telangana.

A preliminary itinerary states that the chief minister’s team will depart early on January 15 and return on January 18. During the four days of discussions, they will speak with representatives of international businesses about bringing investments to Telangana.

The last WEF tour took place in the third week of January of last year, and a group headed by then IT minister KT Rama Rao was there. At the time, KTR had reportedly secured investments roughly worth Rs 21 thousand crore.

A team led by Revanth Reddy will hold discussions to enable foreign companies to set up industrial units in Telangana. The team will explain to the representatives of the various companies the concessions and facilities to be provided by the state government to encourage foreign industries.

By outlining the policies adopted in the IT, pharma, bio, aerospace, manufacturing, and service sectors, the priority given to foreign investments, etc., and boosting the state’s economy, the Congress government will seek to create job possibilities for the unemployed.

Accompanying the chief minister, Revanth Reddy will be D Sridhar Babu, the minister of industries. In addition to the federal government, chief ministers, ministers, and officials from other states also attend the summit.