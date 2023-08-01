8 Most followed fashions influencers of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fashion is becoming a huge obsession in the digital world, and it is no longer restricted to closets or trends. With past fashion trends making a comeback, the landscape has become exceptionally dynamic, experiencing rapid changes on a daily basis.

However, there are various fashion influencers who provide significant style inspiration in this design and innovation center. They come from all over the world and bring fashion wherever they can.

So, in the spirit of these influencers who are making the world more fashion-centric with their amusing content, let us have a look at some of Hyderabad’s most followed fashion bloggers on Instagram.

These stylish trendsetters have a huge following and are redefining the city’s fashion scene through their captivating posts and engaging style inspirations.

Most followed fashions influencers of Hyderabad

1. Dimple Harika

Dimple Harika, a blogger and influencer, is elevating street-style fashion to new heights. With 212K followers, this influencer is the most followed fashionista on Instagram from Hyderabad, and her beauty advice is the icing on the cake for all fashion trends.

2. Meenakshi Pamnani

Meenakshi Pamnani, a fashion and beauty expert, is the second most followed fashion blogger in Hyderabad on Instagram, with 212k followers.

3. Shivani Singh

This lifestyle blogger, who also works as a marketing manager in an IT company, has 71k Instagram followers.

4. Paridhi Gulati

This fashionista, who ranks fourth on this list with 46.4K followers, was also named one of “India’s Top 50 Bloggers” by ‘Brands and Bloggers Magazine’.

5. Ishna Rawlani

Known for exhibiting exclusivity and creativity in her blog articles, she stands at the fifth position on the list with approximately 40.8K followers.

6. Shruti Srivastava Sachan

With a following of 39.7K, this fashionista is one of Hyderabad’s most well-known fashion bloggers. She also interviewed Rashmika Mandana. Check it out!

7. Kirtana

Kirtana is without a doubt one of India’s greatest fashion bloggers. Everything about her, from her clothing to her makeup, is first-rate. This content creator has roughly 32.4K followers on Instagram and endorses companies such as Daniel Wellington, Forever 21, Fastrack, New U, Ras, and Pee Safe.

8. Devesh Baheti

Devesh Baheti, also known as The Naked Soul, shows off his style quotient in a unique way. This man has changed fashion for males, giving them significant style goals, and he has 30.3K followers. He also cooperated with the German company Birkenstockin recently.

These top 8 Instagram accounts are a testament to the boundless potential of fashion and lifestyle, demonstrating that no stone is left unturned when done with talent and originality.