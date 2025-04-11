8 motors seized in Moosarambagh for illegal water tapping

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board officials, on Friday, April 11, conducted inspections in parts of the Moosarambagh locality and seized 8 motors that were illegally attached to the water pipeline impacting the supply.

This action was part of the four-phase inspection drive under the initiative titled ‘Motor-Free Top Water’, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted and fair water supply across Hyderabad by curbing the illegal use of electric motors during the peak summer season.

Officials stated that using electric motors to draw excess water disrupts the supply and causes low pressure for other consumers. They warned that any repeat offence will attract a fine of Rs. 5,000 along with legal action. The Water Board has strongly urged residents not to attach motors to their pipelines.

These surprise inspections will continue throughout the summer to address ongoing complaints of low-pressure water supply in Hyderabad.

Residents facing issues related to water pressure or supply are encouraged to reach out to their area manager, DGM, GM, or call the Jalmandali customer care helpline at 155313.

In phase 1, the linemen will inspect the supply lines connection by connection as soon as the water valves are opened. They will assess water pressure levels and check for the presence of motors.

On the following day, the section managers in phase 2 will re-inspect the same water supply lines in Hyderabad. If a motor is found connected to a drain, a Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed, the motor will be seized immediately, and the consumer’s CAN number will be blacklisted.

An online report listing such cases will then be submitted to the respective general managers (GMs), marking them as ‘motor-free top water’ lines.

Based on these reports, in phase 3, the general managers will conduct random field inspections. If satisfied, they will forward their findings to the chief general managers (CGMs) and then to the director and managing director, with daily online updates.

Further, CGMs, directors, and the MD in phase 4 will carry out random cross-verification inspections at the field level based on previous reports. Penalties will continue, and all illegally installed motors will be seized.

Hyderabad water board MD warned officials that if found submitting false or incomplete reports will be subject to performance reviews and disciplinary actions, including the issuance of a MOMO (Memo of Misconduct).