Hyderabad’s enduring love for movies has received another boost with the opening of a brand-new PVR INOX multiplex at Odeon Mall on RTC X Roads, one of the city’s most iconic cinema hubs. The newly launched property features eight screens with a total seating capacity of 1,402 seats, making it a major addition to the city’s entertainment landscape.

This latest launch marks the 19th PVR INOX property in Hyderabad, taking the company’s total screen count in the city to 119 screens. The multiplex began operations on Wednesday night, welcoming moviegoers with an inaugural promotional offer of Rs 100 off on the second ticket to celebrate its opening.

Designed for a premium viewing experience, the multiplex features eight auditoriums built to world-class standards. It is equipped with advanced projection systems, including two 4K projectors and a laser phosphor projector, delivering superior brightness and image clarity. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Next-Gen 3D technology further enhance the experience with immersive sound and visuals.

Hyderabad:



8-Screen Inox at Odeon RTC X Roads is now open with a total seating capacity of 1,402 seats!



This is 19th PVR Inox in the city, taking their total screen count in Hyderabad alone to 119! pic.twitter.com/YX2k6pLOVm — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) February 4, 2026

Adding to the mall’s entertainment appeal, an upcoming gaming zone is expected to further enhance the overall experience, making Odeon Mall a comprehensive leisure destination for families and young audiences alike.

With this new launch, RTC X Roads continues to reaffirm its position as the heart of Hyderabad’s movie culture.