8 Years of Tumbbad: Sohum Shah Reveals the Work Behind Cult Role

Hyderabad: As Tumbbad completes eight years of its theatrical release, actor-producer Sohum Shah reflects on the making of the cult horror film, revealing the immense dedication, emotional investment, and physical transformation that went into bringing Vinayak Rao to life.

Released in 2018, Tumbbad has, over the years, carved a distinct place for itself in Indian cinema with its atmospheric storytelling, haunting visuals and exploration of greed, ambition and human desire. What began as a film that stood apart from conventional horror narratives gradually found a devoted audience, earning cult status and reaffirming the power of distinctive, original storytelling.

For Sohum Shah, however, Tumbbad has always been much more than a film. It was a dream project that demanded six years of his life, requiring him to remain deeply connected to the psychology of his character, Vinayak Rao, even while working on other projects.

“Tumbbad is an extremely important film in my career and has always been my dream project. I devoted six long years of my life to it, and that kind of commitment is rare. While some actors complete a film in a month or two and then move on from their characters, I had to stay connected to the emotional and psychological world of Vinayak Rao for six years,” Sohum shares.

The prolonged association with the character also brought its own challenges. Maintaining the physicality required for Vinayak over such an extended period was particularly demanding, especially as Sohum continued to work on films such as Talvar and Simran in between. Yet, preserving the character’s psychological continuity remained essential to his performance.

“Maintaining my physique throughout that period was also challenging, especially since I was working on other projects, such as Talvar and Simran, in between. Yet, it was crucial for me to remain rooted in Vinayak’s psychology,” he adds.

The actor’s preparation also extended to his speech and diction. Having grown up in a small town in Rajasthan close to the Haryana border, Sohum was accustomed to speaking with a strong Haryanvi influence. Adapting to the Marathi-influenced tone required for Tumbbad meant working extensively on his diction to ensure that his performance remained authentic to the film’s world.

“I come from a small town in Rajasthan, close to the Haryana border, so my natural accent has a strong Haryanvi influence. I had to work extensively on my diction to adapt to the Marathi-influenced tone required for the film. So, yeah, Tumbbad will always remain very close to my heart because I truly put my heart and soul into making it,” he says.

Eight years later, the film’s enduring appeal also brings its central character into focus. Vinayak Rao is a deeply flawed, ambitious man whose insatiable desire for wealth drives much of the narrative. For Sohum, the opportunity to inhabit such a layered character remains one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

Reflecting on what makes the role so special, the actor says, “Vinayak is also an incredibly unique character. As actors, we rarely get the opportunity to play a role like this even once in our careers, let alone twice. I feel fortunate to have had this experience. It is a dream role for me, and I will always be as greedy as Hastar for more roles like this.”

As Tumbbad marks eight years since its theatrical release, Sohum Shah’s journey with the film offers a glimpse into the commitment behind a character that continues to resonate with audiences. Its journey from a distinctive theatrical offering to a cult favourite is a testament to the lasting impact of ambitious storytelling, while Sohum’s association with Vinayak Rao remains an integral part of the film’s legacy. Sohum is currently busy filming Tumbbad 2, the next chapter of the cult film, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt in important roles.