8-yr-old dies, others hospitalised after taking cough syrup in Medak

Doctors stated that the medicine was not expired, but urged public to wait for postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old girl died and her four siblings were hospitalised after allegedly consuming cough syrup administered by their mother to treat cold and fever symptoms in Alladurg Mandal of Medak district.

The victim has been identified as Priya, and her siblings Renuka, Srinu, Aishwarya, and Ganesh are children of daily-wage workers Sayamma and her husband.

According to the reports, the syrup was obtained from the Alladurg Primary Health Centre (PHC) nearly a month ago and had been stored at home. Shortly after the children consumed the medicine, all five began vomiting and showed signs of severe distress.

The parents rushed them to Jogipet Government Hospital, where Priya was declared dead on arrival. The remaining children were admitted for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital stated that the medicine was not expired, but urged the public to wait for the postmortem report to determine the actual cause of death.

Alladurg police have registered a case and sent Priya’s body for a postmortem.

Further investigation is ongoing.



