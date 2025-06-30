80 special buses for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Monday, June 30, announced 80 new special buses for devotees of Yellamma Kalyanam from various places in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

The Hindu religious ceremony Yellamma Kalyanam will take place in Balkampet between July 1 and July 2.

According to the release, these special buses will operate via SR Nagar. The road to the Balkampet temple will be closed to heavy vehicles.

Six buses each will operate from Secunderabad Railway Station (to Sanatnagar), Jubilee Bus Station (to Sanatnagar), Secunderabad (to Lingampally), CBS (to Patancheru), 5 each from Kachiguda Railway Station (to Patancheru) and Secunderabad (to Kukatpally), 4 buses each from MGBS (KPHB Colony), ECIL X Roads (Lingampally), Mehdipatnam (to Jagadiri Gutta and Borabanda), Charminar (to Jeedimetla), Chandrayangutta (to Jeedimetla), Uppal X Road (to Lingampally), Miyapur X Rads (to Lingampally), Ram Nagar (to KPHB), 3 buses each from Malkajgiri (to ESI) and 2 buses (to Hayatnagar).

Helpdesk has been setup at: Balkampet Temple: 9959226151; Secunderabad Railway Station: 9959226147, JBS: 9959226143 and MGBS: 9959226418.