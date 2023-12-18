92 MPs suspended from Parliament amid protests over security breach

In an extraordinary move, 92 Opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been suspended so far in the ongoing Winter Session after they demanded a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

#WATCH | Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Parliament today for the remainder of the Winter Session, protest on the stairs to the Parliament.



33 MPs from Lok Sabha and 34 from Rajya Sabha were suspended today; the matter of suspension of 3 MPs from Lok Sabha and 11… pic.twitter.com/7Sz4JHySJz — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

This includes 46 from the Lower House and 46 from the Upper House. The suspended MPs include senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal. The matter of suspension of 3 MPs from Lok Sabha and 11 from Rajya Sabha has been sent to the Privilege Committee.

The move has created strong condemnation from other Opposition leaders calling it undemocratic. On Thursday, 14 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for “politicising” the “grave national issue”.

संसद पर हमला, BJP सांसद द्वारा दिया गया पास और संसद सुरक्षा में खामियां हमारे लिए गंभीर मुद्दा है।



यदि उस दिन कोई घातक हथियार होता तो क्या होता? ये हैरानी भरा है। ये कोई छोटी घटना नहीं है।



BJP इसे मामूली मुद्दा बताने की कोशिश कर रही है, प्रधानमंत्री ने भी कई दिनों बाद चुप्पी… pic.twitter.com/qGxhEtloyA — Congress (@INCIndia) December 18, 2023

Also Read Probe must to find out who are behind it: PM on Parliament security breach

On December 13, two people jumped into the Well from the visitor’s gallery, opened smoke bombs and chanted slogans. Two others – a man and a woman – chanted slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament. All four were handed over to the Delhi Police.

Six members have been accused in the case. Delhi Police has registered a case under the draconian UAPA Act. The sixth accused is currently under seven-day police custody.

“All leaders, including me, have been suspended. We have been demanding for days to reinstate our MPs who were suspended earlier and that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement. He gives statements to the TV every day and he can speak a little in the Parliament too regarding what is being done by the Government for the security of the Parliament…Today’s Government has reached the heights of tyranny…We wanted discussion,” said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Democracy in dustbin, tweets Kharge

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge responded to the development as ‘all democratic norms thrown tweets into a dustbin’. He wrote on X, “First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs…With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate.”

Congress president and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweets, "First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs…With an… pic.twitter.com/RAbQptPl5S — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Revoke Derek O’Brein’s suspension: Kharge

He wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar urging him to revoke the suspension of the Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien.

In his letter to the Chairman, Kharge said O’Brien was only raising the legitimate demand of INDIA bloc parties for a statement by Shah. “All he was trying to do was to attract your attention so as to raise the collective demand of INDIA parties for a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on the shocking incident that took place in Lok Sabha on December 13. These are perfectly legitimate demands,” the senior Congressman said.

O’Brien was suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session on December 14. Since December 14, the Trinamool Congress leader has been holding a silent protest in Parliament premises against his suspension.

Rajya Sabha suspends 46 Oppn MPs

Following up with Lok Sabha, the Upper House suspended 46 Opposition MPs, including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, senior leaders Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal after they demanded the Union home minister’s statement on the Parliament security breach incident.

They have been suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Winter Session | A total of 34 Opposition MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala; TMC's 1. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Santanu Sen; RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, suspended from the Rajya Sabha today for the remainder of the Session. pic.twitter.com/fWraxpGwGN — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

#WATCH | Several Rajya Sabha MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal, suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/cJi3ZkscuE — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Ramesh defined the suspension as ‘MODI – Murder of Democracy in India.’

“Not only in the Lok Sabha, today was a bloodbath in the Rajya Sabha with 45 INDIA party MPs getting suspended for demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the December 13th security breach, and for demanding that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak. Incidentally, I too figure in this Roll of Honour — for the first time in my parliamentary career of 19 years.

This is Murder of Democracy in India(MODI) at work!” he wrote on X.

Not only in the Lok Sabha, today was a bloodbath in the Rajya Sabha with 45 INDIA party MPs getting suspended for demanding a statement by the Home Minister on the December 13th security breach, and for demanding that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak.… https://t.co/iwQN4G8yPZ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 18, 2023

An embarrassment to country: Goyal

Union minister and Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the behaviour of the Congress party and its INDIA bloc alliance members was ‘rude’ and brought an ’embarrassment to the country’.

“The rude behaviour of the Congress and its friendly partners of INDI alliance in both the Houses of Parliament today, and the manner in which several members brought placards in the House, it has embarrassed the entire country. Both the Speaker and the Chairman were insulted today,” he told reporters.

VIDEO | "The rude behaviour of the Congress and its friendly partners of INDI alliance in both the Houses of Parliament today, and the manner in which several members brought placards in the House, it has embarrassed the entire country. Both the Speaker and the Chairman were… pic.twitter.com/KWt2MOmw4d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2023

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)