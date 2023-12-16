Parliament security breach case: Accused sent to 7-day police custody

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th December 2023 5:56 pm IST
Mahesh Kumawat, one of the accused in the Parliament security br4each case, has been sent to seven-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to police custody for seven days.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Kumawat in Delhi police’s custody after the public prosecutor alleged that he was involved in the destruction of mobile phones of the accused.

The prosecutor also alleged that he was involved in a plot to spread anarchy in the country and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Police officer said that Kumawat had been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

It was the sixth arrest in the case.

Mahesh Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said.

Jha was on Friday remanded in a seven-day custody of the Delhi Police which claimed he was the “mastermind” of the shocking incident.

