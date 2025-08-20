Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just three days away from its grand premiere on August 24, and excitement is at its peak. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is gearing up with a brand-new theme, interesting twists, and a fresh set of contestants.

While fans are curious to know who will be the highest-paid contestant this season, it’s worth revisiting the most expensive contestant in the history of Bigg Boss. And that title still belongs to none other than Hollywood star Pamela Anderson.

Highest paid Bigg Boss contestant ever

Pamela’s short but impactful appearance in Bigg Boss 4 created massive buzz back in 2010. The Baywatch icon flew down to Mumbai and stayed in the house for just three days. According to reports, she was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crore for her stint, which comes to nearly Rs 84 lakh per episode, a record that remains unbeaten till today.

Her presence brought global attention to the show and overshadowed the other housemates. Bigg Boss 4 also had popular contestants like Ashmit Patel, Dolly Bindra, and The Great Khali, with Shweta Tiwari ultimately lifting the trophy.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to break the traditional three-month format and run for nearly 5.5 months. The show will be streamed on JioCinema along with its regular telecast on Colors TV.