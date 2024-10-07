Bigg Boss 18: List of highest paid contestants of all time

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has begun with a bang, bringing together 19 contestants under one roof, including a unique contestant, a donkey named Gadhraj. As the show starts building momentum, fans are curious about this season’s top earners.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has attracted a variety of high-profile celebrities who have ditched their luxurious lifestyles to live in the infamous Bigg Boss house. While the experience can be challenging, the reward is often hefty, with many contestants raking in impressive amounts of money during their stay.

From Bollywood actors to sports stars, the show has never shied away from paying big bucks to attract the biggest names.

Let’s take a look at some of the highest-paid contestants of all time.

Highest Paid Celebrities Of Bigg Boss Hindi

1. Pamela Anderson

The Canadian-American actress remains the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history. She made a brief appearance on Bigg Boss 4 but left a lasting impression. Reportedly, she was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crore for her three-day stay, setting a benchmark in terms of earnings.

2. Rimi Sen

The Dhoom actress featured in Bigg Boss 9 and was one of the most talked-about contestants that season. According to reports, Rimi was paid Rs 2 crore simply for signing on to the show, adding to the intrigue surrounding her stint.

3. The Great Khali

The professional wrestler, known for his time in the WWE, also made his mark in the Bigg Boss house during Season 4. Khali was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh per week, making him one of the highest-paid contestants during his time on the show.

4. Dipika Kakar

The winner of Bigg Boss Season 12, Dipika Kakar, was reportedly paid Rs 15 lakh per week. Her strong gameplay and immense popularity made her a standout contestant that season.

5. Sreesanth

The cricketer turned reality star was another top earner in Bigg Boss Season 12. Similar to The Great Khali, Sreesanth was reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh weekly, making his time in the house highly lucrative.

6. Karanvir Bohra

The popular television actor participated in Bigg Boss 12 and was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh per week for his time in the house.

7. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The Imlie star was one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 16. She was reportedly paid ₹12 lakh per week, highlighting her popularity and fanbase.

8. Karishma Tanna

During her stint on Bigg Boss 8, the actress reportedly earned Rs 10 lakh per week, making her one of the highest earners that season.

9. Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

These television actresses were the highest-paid participants on Bigg Boss 17, reportedly earning Rs 11-12 lakh per week each. Their presence on the show added immense value to the season’s popularity.

As Bigg Boss 18 kicks off with a unique twist, it will be interesting to see which contestant emerges as the highest-paid participant this season. With celebrities from various backgrounds competing for the coveted BB 18 trophy, the competition is fierce, and so are the earnings.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.