85-year-old woman raped, murdered by drunk man in UP

In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly raped and murdered by a 35-year-old man identified as Rakesh Kumar. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Monday, July 29.

According to the reports, the victim used to live alone after the death of her husband and elder son. Her other kin lived in the same locality. On Monday afternoon, Rakesh Kumar, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly barged into the victim’s house, locked the room, and committed the heinous crime.

While talking to reporters, the victim’s sister-in-law, who also lives in the same locality, said that she used to visit the house of the victim regularly, and on the fateful day, they found the man assaulting the woman.

“When I met her, she told me that she needed food and water. Upon arriving with water, I found the house locked from inside. I asked my son and daughter to climb down from the roof. When they entered, they saw Kumar sexually assaulting her. We alerted neighbours, and he was caught,” she said.

Here is a statement of woman who was present. pic.twitter.com/gYBb8w1yLt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 29, 2024

The accused was reportedly caught by people of both communities and roughed up before being handed over to the police. The police stated that the victim died on the spot during the sexual assault.

Speaking on the case, additional SP, Mukesh Chandra Mishra, said that the station House Officer (SHO) received a complaint, that the elderly woman was raped by a local villager. As a result of the sexual assault, the woman died on the spot.

Subsequently, the accused has been charged under BNS sections 333 (house trespass with intent to hurt) and 66 (rape causing death or persistent vegetative state).

“We have arrested the accused and are interrogating him. The body was sent for postmortem examination and a report is awaited. People in the village are angry but the situation is under control,” the SP added.