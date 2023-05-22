9 hit movies rejected by Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the “King of Bollywood,” is a well-known actor in the Indian film industry. He has appeared in a number of successful films over the years and is known for his charming persona and versatile acting abilities. However, Shah Rukh Khan is said to have turned down several films.

Here is a list of nine of them:

1. Munnabhai MBBS:

Shah Rukh Khan was approached to play the lead role of Munna in the iconic film, but he declined for a variety of reasons. The role was eventually filled by Sanjay Dutt, and the film was a huge success.

2. Lagaan:

Shah Rukh Khan was approached by director Ashutosh Gowariker for the role of Bhuvan in the historical sports drama film “Lagaan.” However, due to scheduling conflicts, Khan was unable to commit to the film, and Aamir Khan eventually took over the role. “Lagaan” went on to win critical acclaim and even an Academy Award nomination.

3. Rang De Basanti:

Shah Rukh Khan was approached to play Daljit “DJ” Singh in the critically acclaimed film “Rang De Basanti.” However, he turned down the role, which was eventually played by R. Madhavan. The film received widespread acclaim for its powerful storytelling and performances.

4. Ek Tha Tiger:

Shah Rukh Khan was first given the opportunity to star in Salman Khan’s action thriller “Ek Tha Tiger.” Khan, however, decided not to take on the project due to creative differences and scheduling conflicts. The film was a box-office success and the start of a successful spy franchise.

5. Jodhaa Akbar:

Initially, director Ashutosh Gowariker considered casting Shah Rukh Khan as Emperor Akbar in the historical epic “Jodhaa Akbar.” However, Khan turned down the role, which eventually went to Hrithik Roshan. The film’s grandeur and performances received critical acclaim.

6. Robot (Enthiran):

Shah Rukh Khan was initially approached for Shankar’s sci-fi action film “Enthiran” (Robot). However, he declined the role, which was later played by Rajinikanth. The film was a huge success and is regarded as a watershed moment in Indian cinema.

7. 3 Idiots:

Shah Rukh Khan was approached to play Rancho in the blockbuster movie “3 Idiots.” He turned down the role, and it eventually went to Aamir Khan. The film was a huge success, and it has been praised for its thought-provoking story and performances.

8. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai:

Shah Rukh Khan was first considered for the lead role of Rohit in the romantic drama “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.” He did not take up the project, however, for a variety of reasons, and the role was played by Hrithik Roshan. The film marked Roshan’s debut and was a huge success.

9. Slumdog Millionaire:

Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed film “Slumdog Millionaire” approached Shah Rukh Khan about playing show host Prem Kumar. Khan, however, had to decline the offer due to competing schedules and other obligations. Anil Kapoor was eventually cast in the role.

Shah Rukh Khan’s career in Bollywood has been marked by numerous successful films, but he has reportedly turned down several projects. Despite these rejections, many of these films went on to critical and commercial success. Shah Rukh Khan has become an iconic figure in the Indian film industry, and his versatility as an actor continues to captivate audiences worldwide.