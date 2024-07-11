9 hour power cut at Masab Tank in Hyderabad, show cause issued to AE, ADE

Hyderabad: A nine-hour power cut at Chacha Nehru Colony, Masab Tank, on Tuesday, July 9 has led to the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) issuing show-cause notices to the concerned authorities to explain the failure to address the issue immediately. The notices were sent on Wednesday, July 10.

The power cut in the area was due to the failure of the distribution transformer in the central Hyderabad zone near the colony.

TGSPDCL MD Musharraf Ali Faruqi sent the show cause notices to the Assistant Divisional Engineer, Operation, Mehdipatnam and Assistant Engineer, Masab Tank and demanded immediate explanation.

Failure to respond with valid reasons for the inaction and lethargic attitude to resolve the power cut will lead to the deployment of disciplinary action against the Hyderabad power officials.

This is not the first time since the time that a prolonged power outage has been reported since the congress government took over in the state. Last month, a seven-hour-long power cut was reported by residents in parts of Hyderabad.

A journalist who raised the issue of the power cut on X was booked by the Hyderabad police after an Assistant Engineer in the operation section at the Hayathnagar Sub-division of Saroor Nagar division, complained to the LB Nagar police. The AE in his complaint alleged that a ‘Hyderabad resident’ made a false allegation of seven hours of power interruption.

In his complaint, he mentioned that at around 5 pm on June 18, he received a message from higher officials that a Twitter user, @revantitweets, posted a message stating that there was a seven-hour power cut in the LB Nagar area.

He added that after reviewing data sheets from the substation for the last six months, it was noted that there had been no power cut for seven hours in LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

“It is merely a false allegation and an intentional attempt to defame the state government and TGSPDCL,” he added. Based on the complaint, the LB Nagar police registered a case under IPC 505 and 66D of the IT Act 2008.

However, Revathi denied the allegation.