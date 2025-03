9 trains diverted to facilitate Secunderabad Railway Station revamp

Hyderabad: In a move to facilitate the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the diversion of nine trains starting from late April.

This decision aims to minimize disruptions during the renovation process.

According to SCR officials, four express trains will be rerouted via Charlapalli, Ammuguda, and Lingampalli, while five others will take the Charlapalli, Moulali Bypass route towards Kamareddy.

The diversions will affect several key routes, including trains from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai and Shiridi, Machilipatnam to Shiridi, and Kakinada to Shiridi.

Affected trains and routes:

Visakhapatnam-Mumbai-Visakhapatnam (20809/20810): Diverted from April 22.

Machilipatnam-Shiridi-Machilipatnam (17207/17208): Diverted from April 22.

Kakinada-Shiridi-Kakinada (17205/17206): Diverted from April 23.

Vasco Da Gama-Jasidih-Vasco Da Gama (17321/17322): Diverted from May 9.

Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shiridi-Visakhapatnam (18503/18504): Diverted from April 24.

Narasapur-Nagarsol-Narasapur (12787/12788): Diverted from April 25.

Sambalpur-Nanded (20809/20810): Diverted from April 25.

Visakhapatnam-Nanded-Visakhapatnam (20811/20812): Diverted from April 26.

Narasapur-Nagarsol-Narasapur (17231/17232): Diverted from April 28.