90 candidates in fray for Feb 27 Telangana MLC elections

Hyderabad: As many as 90 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming in the state MLC elections. Biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituencies will be held on February 27.

Out of the total 90 candidates, 56 are for the graduates seat, 15 for the Karimnagar and 19 for the Nalgonda teachers seats, said the Chief Election Officer, Telangana on Wednesday, February 26. Prohibitory orders have also been issued to restrict the assembly of 5 or more persons in a 100-metre radius of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), which Polling station, at Ramachandrapuram.

For the MLC elections, 499 polling stations have been set up for the Karimnagar graduates seat, 274 for the Teachers Nalgonda seat, and 200 for the the Teachers Nalgonda polls.

Voters: According to the Telangana CEO, 3,55,159 people have registered for the Karimnagar graduates seat, while 27,088 voters will be voting for the Teachers Karimnagar. 600 jumbo ballot boxes have also been set up for the polls, while 1730 large ballot boxes have been established otherwise.

Telangana CEO holds meeting with collectors for MLC polls

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday, February 21, held a video conference with district collectors to review poll preparations for the upcoming MLC elections.

The collectors briefed the CEO about election readiness, including assured facilities at polling stations, webcasting arrangements, micro observers appointment, training to polling personnel, ballot boxes overhauling etc apart from security measures at polling stations and strong rooms where polled ballot boxes will be stored for the Telangana MLC elections.