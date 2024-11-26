92 percent of caste, social survey completed in Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that 92 percent of the ongoing caste, social and economic survey has already been completed, and stated that the caste census in India will be the third social justice movement under the auspices of the Congress.

“The first phase of social justice was achieved by introducing reservation for SC and ST communities and nationalization of banks during Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s regime. Social justice @ 2.0 has been achieved by giving voting rights to 18-year-old and the Mandal Commission during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure,” said Revanth Reddy during the Samvidhan Raksha Abhiyan meeting organized by the Congress Party at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Once the caste survey is completed in Telangana, the state government will move forward with “the third great war for social justice”, said Revanth Reddy. He added that communities will get their due share in proportionate to their population, which he said should be strictly implemented. In Telangana, Backward Classes communities have been demanding a higher share in reservation, and even in political representation given that BCs are believed to hold a little over 50% of the population.

At the event in Delhi on Monday, the Telangana chief minister said that the constitution has been in danger in the country for the past ten years and Rahul Gandhi launched a nationwide movement to protect the Constitution.

“People gave a mandate limiting to win only 240 seats when Modi asked for 400 seats because people rallied behind the movement launched by Rahul Gandhi, We should remember that the ongoing fight is between the protectors of the Constitution and and the enemies of the Constitution,” the Telangana chief minister stated.