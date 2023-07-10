940 minors held in Kuwait since Jan for driving sans licence

Kuwait: Kuwait’s general directorate of traffic revealed that a total of 940 juveniles were arrested in the country for driving without a licence during the first half of 2023, local media reported.

They were arrested for driving their relatives’ vehicles without a valid driving license, and then handed over to the juvenile prosecution.

According to Arabic daily Al Anba, apart from the arrests, the department also impounded several vehicles and bicycles for various traffic rule violations.

A total of 4,034 vehicles, including 1,540 bicycles, have been seized by Kuwait’s traffic authorities.

These measures reflect the department’s commitment to ensuring road safety and tackling illegal activities on Kuwait’s roads.